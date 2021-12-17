Disability advocacy organization hosts "Rock'in Santa" half-marathon and "Sunshine Santa" 5K

Sunshine Ambassadors advocates for people with disabilities while also helping show people how to dance!

While Santa Claus prepares his sleigh and packs his bag, runners in East Tennessee are lacing up their shoelaces getting ready to show off who is the fastest of all. They may not be able to get around the world in a single night, but many will take on a half-marathon Saturday morning.

The Sunshine Ambassadors' "Rock'in Santa" half-marathon and Sunshine Santa 5K races start at 9 a.m. in Victor Ashe Park on Saturday. Officials said that 385 runners signed up to participate so far this year, selling out all open spots.

Participants receive a custom "Rock'in Santa" long-sleeve hoodie and a Sunshine Santa long-sleeve shirt. Everyone will also be given Santa hats, and finishers will get a medal that doubles as an ornament, so they can show off their achievement on their Christmas trees.