Dog Daze event brings dog days back to Farragut, with aquatic competition and silent auction

The Dog Daze event lasted through the weekend, bringing pets and their owners to the Village Green Shopping Center.

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Pets and their owners jumped at the chance to have some aquatic fun in Farragut over the weekend. Dog Daze, a canine aquatics competition, returned to the town at the Village Green Shopping Center.

There, people had the chance to take a "Pooch Plunge," giving dogs a chance to get a break from the heat and go for a swim. Organizers teamed up with Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs and Ricki's Pet Depot to prepare for the event and the competition.

During the event, dogs competed in "Big Air Wave" competitions as well as an "Extreme Vertical Competition." On Sunday, they also had the chance to see who could retrieve items from pools the fastest before the Big Air Finals, crowning the dog that could jump the highest and make the biggest splash.

Participants who won first place had the chance to walk away with a $100 prize, with smaller prizes for other top finishers.