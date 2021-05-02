Costumed dogs to take to the streets for 14th annual Mardi-Growl pet parade in June

The Young-Williams Animal Center said that they hope and plan to celebrate one of their favorite traditions this summer while monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dogs may take to the streets of downtown Knoxville in June, for the Young-Williams Animal Center's annual Mardi Growl pet parade.

The center hopes and plans to celebrate the 14th annual Mardi Growl on June 26. Officials said that they are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will update people about the event as necessary and that they are working on a few surprises for March.

The pet parade will start on Willow Avenue where people will show off their pets dressed up in whimsical costumes. The parade will wind through Old City and end at the pet party on Market Square. It starts at 11 a.m. and people will need to register to walk in the parade.

Officials are also accepting submissions for the annual Mardi Growl t-shirt contest. People can enter artwork to be printed on their annual shirt by Feb. 14. The center has also added masks, bandanas and other merchandise, officials said.

To submit an image, people should email their art, name, email and phone number to mardigrowl@young-williams.org. They can also include a short bio with their submission.