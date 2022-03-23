Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns to downtown Knoxville on April 2

Dogwood Arts said the event will be bigger for 2022 and extend out of Market Square with additional space for artists, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Chalk Walk is returning to downtown Knoxville for the first time since 2019, and this year Dogwood Arts said 2022 will have plenty of new additions for people to enjoy.

The 2022 Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk will take place in Market Square on Saturday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with an award ceremony to follow at the Market Square stage at 7 p.m.

The annual spring art festival has been on a partial hiatus since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. For the past two years, the event has been held in a mostly-virtual fashion with the "Chalk Your Walk" competition -- with people creating chalk art on their neighborhood sidewalks and sharing photos online.

This year, the event is returning to its full glory in Market Square and is having its footprint expanded out into more of downtown Knoxville.

Dogwood Arts said this year the event will extend out of Market Square and down Market Street past the East Tennessee Historical Society -- where attendees can check out the all-new "SideWalk of Fame." There were also be a blooming beer garden, food trucks, and more.

"Event organizers have expanded the footprint to ease congested areas in Market Square, add additional space for artists, and create an overall better experience for event attendees," Dogwood Arts said.

More than 150 artists and teams will transform Downtown Knoxville's sidewalks into a colorful canvas. There are 12 competitive categories, including competitions for K-12 students, college students, adults and families competing for honors and cash prizes in their age division.