Dogwood Arts Festival to include new 'emerging makers tent,' more than 100 fine arts vendors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Dogwood Arts Festival is returning for another year at World's Fair Park. From April 28 through April 30, they will be hosting artists of all kinds as well as crowds of people who want to see their work.

The festival lasts from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it will start at 10 a.m. and last until 5 p.m. That day, Dogwood Arts will have a new feature for aspiring artists who want to connect with others and refine their skills — the Emerging Makers Tent.

It will be located at the World's Fair Park Amphitheatre and is meant to support emerging local artists. At the tent, artists have a chance to sell their work during a large fair. Organizers said 30 artists were chosen by a jury to set up shop in the tent.

The festival will also include live music, dance performances, a "blooming beer garden," free art activities for children and more. Community organizations will also be located along the waterfront, along with demonstrations taking place on the greenway. There will also be a culinary arts tent, according to organizers.