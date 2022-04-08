x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Dolly Fest to return to Old City with art, music and food in June

Organizers said the festival will feature five live performances on State Street. The event will benefit the Imagination Library, a nonprofit started by Dolly Parton
Credit: Historic Old City Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Fest is a celebration of everything Dolly Parton. It usually fills downtown Knoxville with Dolly Parton lookalikes, Dolly-themed merchandise, art and plenty of music.

It will return this year, starting June 3 and running through June 5. Organizers are encouraging people to dress their "Dolly-best" for the weekend celebrating Dolly's impact on East Tennessee and beyond.

This year's event will also feature some new attractions. There will be five performers at Main Stage on State Street, filling the city with music. There will also be a Dolly-themed Maker's Market where local vendors can sell creations that feature Dolly Parton.

Organizers also promised more Dolly-themed events throughout the festival, all across Old City. Any businesses in the Old City that want to participate in the festival can reach out to organizers online

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Expo Race celebrates World's Fair Anniversary