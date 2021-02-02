Downtown Brewfest to be held in Greeneville on Sept. 18

The proceeds benefit the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center and its mission to connect farms, food, and the community.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Downtown Brewfest will be held in Greeneville on September 18 from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

The proceeds benefit the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center and its mission to connect farms, food, and the community.

This year, Brewfest will be on College Street. Tickets will include pours of craft beers from:

Blackberry Farm Brewery – Maryville

YeeHaw Brewing Company – Johnson City

Great Oak Brewing – Johnson City

Gypsy Circus Cider Company – Kingsport

Highland Brewing Company – Asheville, N.C.

Catawba Brewing Company – Morganton, N.C.

Tickets will also include a dinner voucher for a Brewfest food truck, officials said. Here are some of the options:

Project Waffle – Waffle tacos with choices of fried chicken, bacon, cheeses, and a famous aioli

Eshta – Egyptian street food with wraps, hand-cut herbed fries, and more

Island Vibe – Jamaican jerk chicken

El Chilango – American-Mexican grill

Southern Craft Barbeque – Barbeque

Local band The Whiskey Sticks will perform originals and covers from their repertoire of hits from Steve Miller Band, The Jackson Five, Stevie Wonder, Little Feat, and others, according to a press release.

Hand-sanitizing stations will be available throughout the event location, and volunteers will be regularly sanitizing surfaces, officials said.

General admission tickets are $50 and include beer, dinner, and live music.

VIP tickets are $85 and offer exclusive beers and snacks in an exclusive area.

Designated driver/non-brew tickets offer admission and dinner, but no beer.

Children under 12 are free to attend.