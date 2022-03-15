Downtown Knoxville businesses to host free art events complimenting Big Ears music festival

Starting on March 24, businesses across downtown Knoxville will host free events meant to showcase people's creativity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During Big Ears, Knoxville fills with people from all across the world for a weekend filled with music and fun. This year, more than 25 downtown businesses will join in and host free events that complement the festival's good vibes.

Organizers with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and Maker City Knoxville said businesses will showcase people's creativity by hosting free art exhibits, live music and art classes. Some makers will also host live demonstrations, according to a release from officials.

Megan Lingerfelt, an artist, will also add a spring theme to the mural in Strong Alley on Thursday and Friday during the festival. Any galleries and businesses that participate in the free events will be marked with colorful sidewalk graphics, according to officials.

A full list of participating businesses, locations and organizations is also available below.

A few of the locations hosting free events are also official venues for the festival. It kicks off on Thursday, March 24 and will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, March 27.