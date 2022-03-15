Downtown Knoxville businesses to host free art events complimenting Big Ears music festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During Big Ears, Knoxville fills with people from all across the world for a weekend filled with music and fun. This year, more than 25 downtown businesses will join in and host free events that complement the festival's good vibes.
Organizers with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance and Maker City Knoxville said businesses will showcase people's creativity by hosting free art exhibits, live music and art classes. Some makers will also host live demonstrations, according to a release from officials.
Megan Lingerfelt, an artist, will also add a spring theme to the mural in Strong Alley on Thursday and Friday during the festival. Any galleries and businesses that participate in the free events will be marked with colorful sidewalk graphics, according to officials.
A full list of participating businesses, locations and organizations is also available below.
- Able Trade
- Art Market Gallery
- Awaken Coffee
- Bistro at the Bijou
- Boyd's Jig and Reel
- Christopher Robin Arts
- Embassy Suites Lobby
- Emporium Center
- Five Thirty Lounge
- Gallery 1010
- Honeymouth
- Knoxville Museum of Art
- Knoxville Soap Candle and Gifts
- Krutch Park
- Maple Room
- Merchants of Beer
- Old City Sports Bar
- Phoenix Building
- Pilot Light
- Pioneer House
- PostModern Spirits
- Pour Taproom
- Pretentious Beer Co.
- Pretentious Glass Co.
- Radius Rooftop Lounge
- Rala
- RED Gallery
- Social Dove
- Status Serigraph
- Strong Alley
- Tennessee Amphitheater
- UT Downtown Gallery
A few of the locations hosting free events are also official venues for the festival. It kicks off on Thursday, March 24 and will continue through the weekend, ending on Sunday, March 27.
Tickets sold out for the festival after it was canceled 2 years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.