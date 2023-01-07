Festival on the 4th to fill downtown Knoxville with fireworks, festivities and fun

The festival will be held at World's Fair Park starting at 5 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July will bring out fireworks and festivities across East Tennessee. Downtown Knoxville will be no different, with plans to celebrate with hours of music, food and lots of fireworks.

The annual Festival on the 4th will be held at World's Fair Park, kicking off at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The free event offers families a variety of fun such as live music, miniature golf and paddle boats in the lake at World's Fair Park.

Starting at 8 p.m. there will also be a musical finale performed by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on the World's Fair Park's Performance Lawn. No tickets are required to watch the performance. The Mikki Norwood Band, a Tennessee-based group, will also perform live starting at 5 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled to be set off at 9:35 p.m., capping off a day filled with all kinds of fun.

No pets or alcohol are allowed at the event, and people will not be allowed to bring personal tents or canopies. The event is also set to go on rain or shine.