"Dress up in your Dolly-best" | Old City to host Dolly Fest in early June

Dolly Fest will support the Imagination Library, Dolly Parton's book-gifting program giving books to children in need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton fans will soon have a chance to put on their best Dolly outfits for a weekend of art, music, history and food in The Old City.

Dolly Fest will be held from June 4 through June 6. The event will include an art contest for anyone who wants to show off their artwork of Dolly Parton. Anyone who wants to feature their work in the contest will need to submit them at Rala, an artisan business.

The event will support the Imagination Library, a program that provides books for families in need across the U.S. The program gifted more than 150 million books total in 2020.

Several Old City businesses will also participate in the festival, and participants will be able to visit those businesses for Dolly-themed specials and events.

Masks will be required to participate, and people will need to practice social distancing.