Drive-In at the Midway returns this spring, reservations required

Reservations will be required, and registration for the screenings opens on March 10 at 10 a.m. when the library announces the spring movie lineup.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Drive-In at the Midway is returning for two screenings this spring, according to the Knox County Public Library.

It is partnering with the City of Knoxville to present Drive-In at the Midway- Spring Edition at Chilhowee Park, according to the library's website.

The library said it has been showing outdoor movies on Market Square since 2004, and it is making changes to help families enjoy the night while keeping them safe from COVID-19.

Screenings will be held on March 26 and April 1. The entrance gate on North Beaman Street opens at 6:30 p.m. and will close once the show begins at 8 p.m.

The library said you must bring your own food and beverages, but grills and alcohol are not allowed. Restrooms are available and face masks are required to use them. Guests are also expected to follow the health department's five core actions and practice social distancing during the event.

If you plan to attend, make sure your car has a working FM radio so you can hear the movie.