Dust off your tartan kilts, because the Scottish Festival returns to Maryville May 15 and 16

The festival said there will be new events this year, and masks will be required to enter festival grounds and social distancing will be in place.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Scottish Festival is coming back to East Tennessee after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Maryville College campus will be hosting the two-day celebration of Scottish culture and history on May 15 and 16, and there will be new activities and developments for 2021!

Multiple ticket options are available from $15 to $35 depending on the day and time. You can also buy tickets online.

50-plus clans, 30-plus vendors and plenty of performers will be at the festival. New this year is Seven Nations -- who have a distinctive "rollicking" style combining the fiddle and bagpipe music to create a fold, dance and fusion-rock sound.

An already sold-out Scotch tasting seminar will feature some history and humor, and Border Collie demonstrations are sure to be a huge hit with dog lovers.

“The festival is fast approaching. We expect to see a lot of interest with the addition of so many new and loved vendors, performers and truly original Celtic musical entertainers,” said Austin. “It’s always a much-anticipated event and we’re excited to be able to hold it this year while also following COVID-19 precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

Of course, it wouldn't be the Scottish Festival without challenges like the caber toss and hammer throw. There will also be friendly competition between bagpipers and drummers, as well as clan challenges such as the kilted mile run and battle axe competition.

You can find a full list of events and times here.