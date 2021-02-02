East Knoxville community comes out to rev engines, cook ribs and show support at car and bike show

The 14th annual Street Dreams Car and Bike Show brought people in East Knoxville together, trying to pull them off the streets.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families and neighbors gathered in East Knoxville on Saturday to rev some engines and enjoy some ribs at the 14th annual Street Dreams Car and Bike Show.

The event is meant to bring the community closer together, pulling people away from crime. Saturday's event was also meant to raise awareness about gun violence after many teens who went to Austin-East High School died due to shootings in the first half of 2021.

"What we have to do is change the mindset of our people so we would be able to not only do good things and have great things, but also be able to help others in achieving goals and doing better in life," said Reverend Victor King, an organizer of the event.

The event made a return after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers said it was important to hold the event this year to show people in the community that they are loved and to support families.

Kind said he felt the community needed to hear that message, and that he holds issues affecting the community close since he lives in it.

"I wanted to show this community that we support this community," said King.

It started 14 years ago, and this year's event included food, a game truck, bounce houses and stylish rides. Proceeds from the event went to help students in the Austin-East Athletic Department, according to officials.

Organizers said they wanted to make sure that students had the chance to continue their education after high school.