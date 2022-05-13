Drums Up, Guns Down | East Knoxville community comes together for rally against gun violence

The Drums Up, Guns Down organization held its second annual "peace in the streets" parade on Friday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Austin-East High School and East Knoxville communities gathered Friday for their second-annual march and rally on Friday.

People banged on drums and danced to the rhythm at Dr. Walter Hardy Park, with food and other kinds of entertainment at the event. It was the second time that the Drums Up Guns Down organization held the "Peace in the Streets" event.

The first event was organized after several Austin-East Magnet High Schools were killed in devastating shootings. The spree of gun violence took the lives of six students who went to the school.