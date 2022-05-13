Drums Up, Guns Down | East Knoxville community comes together for rally against gun violence

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Austin-East High School and East Knoxville communities gathered Friday for their second-annual march and rally on Friday.
People banged on drums and danced to the rhythm at Dr. Walter Hardy Park, with food and other kinds of entertainment at the event. It was the second time that the Drums Up Guns Down organization held the "Peace in the Streets" event.
The first event was organized after several Austin-East Magnet High Schools were killed in devastating shootings. The spree of gun violence took the lives of six students who went to the school.
Only Austin-East High School students and staff were allowed to march on Friday, in memory of the people who passed away and as a way to bring the community closer together against gun violence.