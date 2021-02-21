East Tennessee gets weirder | Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Knoxville

Vendors, artists and small businesses from all over the U.S. came to Knoxville to show off their taxidermy, preserved specimens, handcrafted oddities and more.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville got a little weirder on Saturday when the Oddities and Curiosities Expo kicked off at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The convention brought vendors, artists and small businesses dealing in everything strange, unusual or bizarre from all over the country. They offered items including taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror-inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, medical devices, bones, funeral collectibles and more.

"We really try to have something weird for everyone," said Michelle Cozzaglio, a promoter of the event. "So, for someone that may be a collector of oddities or just strange and unusual items in general, they can come find something. It's really hard to explain."

This was the first time the event came to Knoxville, and organizers said they hope to bring the event back next year.

Officials said that all the items were sustainably sourced. The event offered a safe place for people to discover new artists, meet new friends and join a community, officials said. It also welcomes people to arrive in costume and anyone who wants to be a vendor can apply online.

Tickets were $10, and children 12 years old and under could enter for free. Attendees also had to follow COVID-19 guidelines.