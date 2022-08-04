10About Town: Lonsdale's Homecoming, a food truck mashup and a hillbilly car show

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is celebrating Emancipation Day all weekend long. On Friday, Evelyn Jack & The Summer Soul Whitty Band is performing on the Beck Lawn. The concert is free and open to the public. Bring your lawn chair, relax and enjoy the music! This event begins at 7 p.m.

The Fanboy Expo, Tennessee's largest pop culture event, is happening this weekend at the Knoxville Convention Center. This event features celebrity guests, comic industry pros, cosplay, vendors, live entertainment and much more. The event runs from noon - 7 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

School Mania is taking place on Friday! This drive-thru event is where all Knox County Students can receive free school supplies. You can read more about it here.

Saturday

The 37th annual Lonsdale Homecoming is happening on Saturday! A parade will kick off the event at 11 a.m. After the parade beings the block party with family, fun, food, music and more! This homecoming event is taking place at the Emerald Youth Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex.

The HillBilly 66 Car and Bike Show is happening at the Clinton Highway Knoxville Harley Davidson on Saturday! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy food trucks, beer, vendors and cool cars. There is a $20 entry fee and this event is family-friendly.

Sunday

Head over to Southside Garage on Sunday for the Knox Vegas Food Truck Mashup from noon to 9 p.m. There will be collaborative menus between different popular food trucks, live music, cornhole, drink specials and more! Admission to the mashup is free.