10About Town: A downtown chalk walk, a pancake fest and the perfect event for board game lovers

Here are some events happening in Knoxville from Friday, April 1 to Sunday, April 3.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Are you a big fan of pancakes? There is an event this Friday that you won't want to miss! The O'Connor Pancake Fest has become an annual event that spotlights activities and participants while giving an opportunity for community fellowship! General admission tickets are $5 per person. Tickets include yummy pancakes, sausage and a drink.

Knoxville's grooviest board game weekend starts on Friday! Fun K-Town is a three-day, family-friendly event filled with board gaming for Knoxville and all of East Tennessee. Invite your friends and try the latest games on the board-gaming scene! You can purchase tickets online. It is highly recommended to purchase tickets ahead of time since organizers are expecting a sellout event.

Saturday

See the sidewalks in Downtown Knoxville come to life during the Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk on Saturday! Thousands of art lovers attend this event each year to experience this live art competition. Chalk walk features over 150 artists and collaborative teams working on-site from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on the Market Square Stage. Chalk walk is completely free and open to the public.

Calling all plant parents! The South Side Plant Swap is happening on Saturday. Viable cuttings, rare and common tropical plants and handmade goods are all welcome for trade. If you don't have any plants to trade with others, the Plant Trolley will have a great selection of plants to purchase. There will also be plenty of fun things to do and some treats to indulge in!

Sunday

Take your furry friend to the Bark at the Food Park event on Sunday at the Powell Food Park event! Enjoy shopping for new goodies for your dogs and eating some delicious food from local food trucks. This event runs from noon until 4 p.m.

Experience Israeli culture without leaving Knoxville! You can bring the whole family to this morning event thrown by the Knoxville Jewish Alliance with hands-on activities that explore the rich and diverse culture of Israel. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.