10About Town: A used book sale, free Big Ears performances and the Knoxville Marathon

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee from Thursday, March 24 until Sunday, March 27!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday

Check out the Knox County Public Library's 2022 Spring Used Book Sale! This sale begins Thursday at 4:00 p.m. for a members preview day then is open both Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Browse through thousands of quality books, CDs, DVDs and audiobooks for all ages. This sale is taking place at the Central United Methodist Church.

Big Ears Festival: Free performances from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Tennessee Amphitheater in World's Fair Park.

Friday

It's Free Family Night at Muse Knoxville on Friday! From 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Muse Knoxville is open free to the public. Enjoy the children's science museum that offers hands-on exhibits and activities! The spots are on a first-come-first-serve basis, so head over early.

Big Ears Festival: Free performances from 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at Tennessee Amphitheater in World's Fair Park.

Saturday

If you're feeling inspired by the practice of simplicity, you're not alone! Head over to the Clothing Swap at The Point! Go through your closet and gather all the clothes you're ready to say goodbye to. Bring any gently used pieces to The Point while browsing through what everyone else brought. This event is happening from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and there will be snacks!

Check out The Spirits of Nations Powwow in Jefferson City on Saturday! This is an educational, colorful and cultural event for the whole family. This year’s special attraction will be two performances of traditional Choctaw dances by the Mystic Wind Chahta Social Dancers from Choctaw, Mississippi. The powwow will also include competition powwow dancing, flute music, traditional crafts demonstrations, a silent auction, food, children’s activities and American Indian arts and crafts for sale. It will take place at the Patriot Academy from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Big Ears Festival: Free parade and street party. Nikki Giovanni will be speaking at the Mill and Mine at 11 a.m.

Sunday

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is on Sunday! Runners and walkers are welcome in all events. This marathon first began in 2005 and has been a Knoxville staple ever since. Every participant will receive a bag of goodies and a t-shirt! You can register here.

After you finish your run, head over to the Old Sevier March Market! There will be 25+ local vendors and a variety of good! The market takes black at the South Landing Fitness Parking lot from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.