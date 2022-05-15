10About Town: A haunted house, a music festival and an inaugural soccer game

Here are some events happening in East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Are you a Halloween fan? You won't want to miss this special event happening Friday and Saturday. Frightmare Manor is open to celebrate "Halfway to Halloween" on Friday the 13th! This haunted house will showcase scares, superstitions and lots of bone-chilling screams!

Saturday

Southern Skies, a one-day music festival, is taking place at World's Fair Park on Saturday! The event will feature eight musical acts across two stages, food trucks, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, a Maker Market and more! Tickets can be purchased on the Southern Skies website.

The One Knoxville Soccer Club will play its first-ever game on Saturday! The team is playing against Asheville City at Austin-East High School at 7:30 p.m. You can purchase tickets online on the One Knoxville Soccer Club website.

Sunday

Open Streets Knoxville is taking place on Sunday. This street festival is meant to bring the community together by opening the streets of Knoxville. Traffic will be blocked so people can ride, walk or hang out in the community together. The event will kick off at 2 p.m. and last until 6 p.m. There will be dozens of local vendors, food trucks and live music. This event is free to attend and will take place on Sevier Avenue.