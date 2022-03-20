10About Town: A Corvette expo, a Shamrock festival and the Ijams River Rescue

Here are the events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Are you a big Corvette fan? You'll want to check out the 45th annual Corvette Expo is taking place Friday and Saturday at the LeConte Center Lodge in Pigeon Forge. The show is taking place from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Knoxville Museum of Art is hosting Brittany Atterberry this Friday during Alive After Five. Brittany Atterberry is an African American, female saxophonist, songwriter and national recording artist with an insatiable love for R&B and adoration for Jazz. This concert takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday

The Knox Shamrock Fest is taking place on Saturday! The festival kicks off with the Lucky Kidney Run. All-day entertainment follows the run with live music performances, plenty of activities for the whole family and lots of food trucks. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day by heading out to the Shamrock Fest.

Learn about the Asian community during the Global Asias Community Day at the Knoxville Museum of Art! This celebration of Asian arts will feature workshops and performances by members of Knoxville's Asian community. Visitors of all ages will learn about the history of the Japanese tea ceremony, watch art demonstrations and participate in hands-on art-making.

The make-up date for the Ijams River Rescue is on Saturday! Spend your day doing something great for Knoxville! The 33rd Ijams River Rescue is a great way to help clean up the Tennessee River and its creeks and streams. This event brings together 500 to 800 volunteers to remove between 10 to 40 tons of trash from the Tennessee River. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and you can register ahead on the Ijams website.

Sunday