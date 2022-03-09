10About Town: a St. Patrick's Day parade, Ijams River Rescue and a consignment event

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Is your little one needing some new clothes? The Jack and Jules Children's Consignment Event will be taking place at the Knoxville Expo Center throughout the weekend. 5% of proceeds made on Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will be donated to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital.

Watch the Knoxville Ice Bears play against the Quad City Storm hockey team! The game takes place at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and begins at 7:35 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Head downtown on Saturday and watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade! Celebrate East Tennessee's rich Irish heritage and acknowledge the role Irish immigrants and Americans of Scots-Irish descent have played in the history of Knoxville. Get your green on and get downtown! The parade kicks off at 12:45 p.m.

Spend your Saturday doing something great for Knoxville! The 33rd Ijams River Rescue is a great way to help clean up the Tennessee River and its creeks and streams. This event brings together 500 to 800 volunteers to remove between 10 to 40 tons of trash from the Tennessee River. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and you can register ahead on the Ijams website.

Sunday