10About Town: Mardi Growl, HaitiFest and a father-daughter dance

Here are some events happening this weekend in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Are you a boating enthusiast? The Downtown Knoxville Boat Show will be happening at the Knoxville Convention Center all weekend long! There will be hundreds of boats to look at and even buy. The show runs on Friday from noon to 8:00 p.m. You can buy tickets ahead of time or at the show.

Webb School's annual ARTXTRAVAGANZA art show begins Friday but will run all weekend! This art sale features original artworks by more than 65 acclaimed artists and offers affordable works for everyone! Fine art, handcrafted jewelry, pottery and glass art is just an example of some items that will be for sale! The art show takes place in Webb School's Lee Athletic Center and runs Friday from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

It's back: Mardi Growl! The 15th annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade and Festival is on Saturday! The locally-loved event kicks of at 11:00 a.m. with the parade starting in the Old City and traveling up Jackson Ave. to the new festival location at World's Fair Park! After the parade, stick around for the pet costume contests, food, drinks and activities for the whole family! Who doesn't love pets wearing costumes?!

Enjoy delicious Haitian cuisine both Saturday and Sunday at the 2022 HaitiFest Fundraiser at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The event is to support St. Francis Xavier School in Fond des Blancs, Haiti! Enjoy ribs, beans, potatoes, tomatoes, Kreyol chicken, cakes and more.

The Shamrock Ball, a father-daughter dance, will return to the Farragut Community Center on Saturday! There will be two-time slots to choose from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. or 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. There will be music, light refreshments, a craft and the opportunity to have your photo taken! Tickets will not be sold at the door, so make sure to grab them ahead of time.

Sunday