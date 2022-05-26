10About Town: A movie under the stars, Tennessee's birthday party, and a Caribbean jerk festival

Here are some events happening in the Knoxville area this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday:

Ijams is hosting its Movies Under Stars event! Join Ijams and Central Cinema for the 1988 classic "Willow." Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have tasty meals, snacks and drinks available to buy. Dogs are allowed but must be leashed at all times. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Saturday:

Head over to Maryville on Saturday for the Flower Fest - Music and Arts Festival! This event is a family-friendly music and arts festival featuring vibrant entertainment for all ages. There will be live music and free activities. The festival will run from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Saturday marks the 226th birthday of Tennesee! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, stop by the Marble Springs State Historic Site for the Statehood Day Festival. Local craft vendors, re-enactors, games, live performances, historical lectures and much more will be open to the public. This will be a fun event for the whole family!

Sunday:

Knoxville's Caribbean Jerk Festival is taking place at World's Fair Park on Sunday! From noon to 8 p.m., enjoy a family-friendly event with many activities to offer for the whole family. There will be games, food, live music and more. You can buy tickets online by visiting the Knoxville Caribbean Jerk Festival website.