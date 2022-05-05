10About Town: A festival-filled weekend

Here are some events happening on Mother's Day weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The 17th annual Clinch River Spring Antique Fair begins on Friday! Antique vendors will line the streets of historic downtown Clinton rain or shine. Visitors can enjoy a beer garden and live entertainment on Friday evening. This event starts at noon on Friday. If you can't make it on Friday, don't worry! The fair will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Head over to downtown Knoxville on Friday for the First Friday Artwalk! Explore galleries, studios and artist collectives while you roam through shops hosting open houses and local artist exhibits. Feel free to drop in restaurants along the way and treat yourself to drinks and great food. This event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 11:45 p.m.

Saturday

Are you a big strawberry lover? Head over to the Narramore Farms in Kingston for its Strawberry Festival! There will be over 20 fun farm activities local vendors, delicious strawberry treats, a food truck and of course—fresh strawberries! The festival begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Admission is $10.

The Tellico Trout Festival is taking place in Tellico Plains on Saturday! Enjoy fishing vendors, trout sandwiches, craft vendors, an art show, a kids zone and more. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located in downtown Tellico Plains.

The ulti-MUTT event is taking place at Pinnacle Turkey Creek! The Puppy Palooza event features live music, pet adoptions, fun activities for our furry friends, a K9 splash zone and much more! The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and benefits the Young Williams Animal Shelter.

Sunday