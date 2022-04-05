10About Town: Festivals, a comic book event and a sustainable fashion show

Here are some events happening this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The annual Dogwoods Arts Festival begins on Friday! Established in 1961, the Dogwood Arts Festival is one of the most celebrated cultural events in Knoxville. Enjoy over 100 art vendors, live music, food trucks and entertainment for the whole family. The festival begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and takes place at the World's Fair Park.

Calling all cheese lovers! The Knoxville Cheese Festival will be happening Thursday through Saturday this weekend. Back for a second year, this weekend-long event offers opportunities to sample local, domestic and international cheeses. Learn from experts about how to pair cheese with other foods, ciders beers and wines. This event will take place at the TAPestry Event Space and you can buy tickets ahead of time online.

Saturday

Take a drive to Newport on Saturday for the second annual Cocke County Bluegrass Festival! This event will be headlined by bluegrass legends Russell Moore and Illrd Tyme Out along with hometown favorites, Monroeville. The event takes place at the Cocke County Fairgrounds. You can buy tickets ahead of time or at the gate.

Lenior City will be hosting its annual Spring Fling in downtown Lenoir City on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. Enjoy vendors, food trucks, live music and much more. The event is family-friendly and free to attend.

The Ballplay-Tellico Ruritan Club is hosting its tenth annual Ramp Festival at the Tellico Community Center. This family-friendly event includes live music, vendors and of course— the famous ramp meal! Admission and parking are free.

Calling all comic book enthusiasts! Whether you’re a vendor, collector, artist, cosplayer or just a fan, you’re invited to join Pellissippi State Community College at the school’s first comic-centered event on its Magnolia Avenue Campus. The expo will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1610 E. Magnolia Ave. Admission is free and costumes are encouraged. The event will include food, discussion panels, contests and information about the two-year career programs offered by Pellissippi State on each of its five campuses.

Hey, plant lovers! You won't want to miss out on the Talahi Plant Sale hosted by the Knoxville Garden Club. It's happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lakeshore Park's Marble Hall Pavilion. The annual plant sale began in 1964 as an exchange among members and three years later was opened to the public. The sale will have a vibrant assortment of native plants from members' gardens, herbs, trees, shrubs, annuals, homemade baked goods and more. You might even see some 10News anchors there!

Sunday

Head over to Ijams on Sunday at 6 p.m. for a special, sustainable fashion event. Fleurish is a benefit runway show focused on informing the community about the ways sustainability, conversation and beauty intertwine with our lives and our future. This collaborative runway show showcases the outstanding skills of local hair and makeup artists as well as the works of local designers who incorporate sustainable materials into each of their pieces. The event, which is a fundraiser for Ijams, features a cocktail hour prior to the start of the runway show as well as a meet-and-greet with designers after the event.