10About Town: Easter weekend egg hunts and other activities

Here are some events happening Easter weekend in Knoxville!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Celebrate one of nature’s great performances and enjoy a dinner outdoors on the grounds around Mabry-Hazen House! From 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., the museum will host its third annual Dinner in the Dogwoods. Guests will be treated to a cocktails, appetizers, entrée and dessert surrounded by beautiful flowering dogwoods. Tickets are $50 per person and includes food and drinks. You must RSVP to this event.

The Easter Arts & Craft Show is happening on Friday and Saturday at the Gatlinburg Convention Center! Check out unique hand-made gifts created by artisan members of the community. This event is free to the public, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be filled with gifts and products made by members of the Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community.

Saturday

Head over to the Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg for the Easter Eggstravaganza event! There will be craft booths, color stations, games and more. There will even be an area to shop for seasonal plants! This event is free and takes place on the plaza outside the aquarium. Entry to the aquarium is not required and the event takes place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Big Egg Hunt for children aged 12-and-under is happening at Zoo Knoxville on Saturday! The egg hunt areas will be divided into two zones for younger children and older children. The hunt will take place from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and guests are asked to bring their own baskets. You will need to buy tickets to participate but the tickets include zoo admission for the entire day.

The Forget Me Not Race for Alzheimer's is a 5k and 10k happening in Farragut on Saturday! This race benefits the Pat Summitt Foundation. Each participant with receive an official Forget Me Not 5k t-shirt. You can register for the race here.

Sunday