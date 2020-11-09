Events planned across East Tennessee to remember 9/11, 19 years later

Friday marks 19 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. With social distancing guidelines, leaders still planned several memorials and events to remember the day

TENNESSEE, USA — On September 11, 2001, two airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center towers during a terrorist attack, killing 2,997. Another airplane crashed into the side of the Pentagon, and a final plane crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pennsylvania.

The events of Sept. 11 persist in the memories of Americans, even 19 years later. Even though social distancing guidelines require people to stay six feet apart, leaders still planned several memorials and events to commemorate the events and remember the people who were lost.

Flags will also be flown at half-staff Friday from sunrise to sunset, Governor Lee said during a briefing on Thursday. A list of events the public can attend or take part in can be found below:

Wreaths Across America - Flag Waving

On Friday, September 11th, 2020, Wreaths Across America is asking for every American to stand outside and wave a flag for one minute at 8:46 a.m., 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m and 10:03 a.m.

The times commemorate the times when planes crashed into four different locations across the northeastern U.S.

Participants are encouraged to take video and pictures of their participation in the national flag waving and share them with Wreaths Across America. They can use the hashtag #FlagsAcrosstheCountry when posting on social media and tag the Wreaths Across America Official Facebook page.

Wreaths Across America arrived in Knoxville Sept. 5 - 6 with a mobile exhibit to commemorate veterans and share stories of patriotism.

City of Knoxville and Knox County officials will gather at the City County Building on Friday at 8:45 a.m. to honor the victims of September 11, 2001. Then at 8:46 a.m., they will observe a moment of silence for the victims of the terrorist attacks that day.

At the same time, First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Knoxville City Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will present a wreath at the base of a monument made by Randy Vaden and installed in 2003 — a black granite obelisk off Main Street.

Masks will be required at the event, and people should practice social distancing.

Morristown's Workout Anytime Fitness Center

Beginning at 9 a.m., Morristown's Workout Anytime Fitness Center will host a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

First responders and the public can use their stair climb machines to complete the 110 flights of stairs, which is the same amount first responders completed during the 9/11 rescue mission.

Alcatraz East Crime Museum

On September 12, 2020, Art Bohanan will be speaking at the museum. He will discuss forensics following the attack on September 11, 2001. Bohanan was a forensic expert who was part of the response team following the attacks.

He will be sharing his insights and experiences on the disaster response at Ground Zero. Guests can hear his talk at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m., or 3 p.m. This program is included free with museum admission, seating is limited and based on availability.