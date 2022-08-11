10About Town: A Lego-lovers dream, a hummingbird festival and a back-to-school bash!

Here are some events happening this weekend in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Ijams and Central Cinema is hosting another Movie Under The Stars on Friday night. The classic film "The Shawshank Redemption" will be airing! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have tasty meals, snacks and beverages for purchase. You can buy tickets online.

Head over to Merchants of Beer for a silent disco on Friday night! You'll be given headphones with a switcher that you control between three different DJs. When you aren't feeling what's on one channel, you have two different ones to choose from! This event starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 in advance or $15 the day of.

Saturday

The Ijams Hummingbird Festival is happening on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.! You'll learn about and have close encounters with some of your favorite winged creatures. There will also be educational booths, guided tours and more. You can register for the festival here.

A Back to School Bash is happening at Christ Church Presbyterian this Saturday! From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., there will be inflatables, free food, music, games, face painting and more!

The Powell Station Celebration is taking place this weekend! This event celebrates the community of Powell and its history. There will be a splash pad, a history presentation, a silent auction, a corn hole tournament and so much more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Powell High School and is free.

BrickUniverse, the ultimate Lego fan fest, is taking place at the World's Fair Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday! From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy massive displays, professional lego artists and much more. You can purchase tickets here.

Sunday