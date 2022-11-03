Expected winter weather cancels and postpones some events in East Tennessee

Students at Bearden High School will not take the SAT exam on Saturday due to possible winter weather.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A strong cold front is expected to move through East Tennessee Friday night with temperatures plummeting from the upper 40s at midnight to below freezing by sunrise Saturday morning.

Winds are also expected to become breezy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph, gusting over 30 mph at times, pushing very cold air into East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky. It could lead to snow early Saturday morning before temperatures drop to near-record lows later that night.

As a result, some organizations canceled and postponed events that were planned for the weekend. They are listed below:

Saturday

Bearden High School SAT exam has been canceled for Saturday due to the possibility of severe weather.

The Second Harvest Fresh Pantry mobile distribution event that was originally scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

An event with The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians where Jennifer Pharr Davis was expected to speak at the Knoxville Museum of Art has been postponed from Saturday to Tuesday, April 5 at 6 p.m. The event will feature a dinner instead of a lunch. Current registrations for the event will be honored.

A river cleanup event hosted by Ijams originally scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

Dollywood will open at noon on Saturday, delayed by a few hours due to expected winter weather.