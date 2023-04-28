Independent Bookstore Day: North Knoxville bookstore and coffee shop to host grand opening on Saturday

The Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe is planning to start the grand opening event at 8 a.m. and keep it going until 8 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last Saturday of April marks Independent Bookstore Day, meant to celebrate the communities behind independent bookstores and celebrate the stories they bring to their areas. Hundreds of businesses participate in the celebration across the U.S.

That Saturday, an independent bookstore in North Knoxville will host its grand opening. Fable Hollow Coffee and Bookshoppe held a soft opening in February but is planning to bring out food trucks, live music and more for a grand opening on April 29. The event will be from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m.

The event includes a kid's storytime at 10:30 a.m., themed around dragons. They also said there would be a raffle, as well as a special drink they're offering for anyone who stops by.

The store is located near the shopping center with Party City, just off Old Broadway. While they said they specialize in fantasy books, they carry all genres in-store and online.