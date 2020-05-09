Fair food to-go! | Tennessee Valley Fair announces fair food to-go event alongside virtual events

The Tennessee Valley Fair said that people will be able to get classics like funnel cakes, corn dogs and candy apples at a to-go fair food event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — What's a fair without funnel cake?

The 2020 Tennessee Valley Fair went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean participants should miss out on fair food.

Officials with the fair announced that they would host a to-go event so that people could still enjoy classics like funnel cakes, corn dogs and candy apples while participating in some online fun. Favorites like Rainbow Shaved Ice, Denenie Weenies and Big Apple Concessions will be there.

The event will be held between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Sept. and Sept. 18. It will also be held at 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19.

Parking will only be available at the Old Midway, off East Magnolia Avenue, officials said. Guests will need to follow the 5 core actions to stay safe and prevent the spread of COVID-19, which includes wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.