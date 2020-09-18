Pumpkins, crafts and treats: Fall fun roundup in Sevier County

Fall fun is gearing up across Sevier County. There's plenty of festivals and events beginning the next few weeks.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — We are taking your on a little road trip this morning to Sevier County, where you can find a variety of fun fall activities for the entire crew.

SEVIERVILLE

Our first stop is Sevierville, where you can begin an adventure on a self-driving tour. This is a great option if you are looking for something that's inexpensive, and enables you to social distance well.

"You see the fall foliage, but also see the pockets of history that exist in and around Seiver County," said Dave Jones with the TN Department of Tourist Development.

The driving tours take you on scenic backgrounds to see a mix of nature with and some places to get out of the car and explore. You'll see old schools, church, burial grounds and the oldest marked grave in Sevier County.

There's four different driving tours to experience, for videos and a downloadable map go to visitsevierville.com/fall.

And before you leave Sevierville, don't forget to stop outside the courthouse and say hello to Dolly!

PIGEON FORGE

If you're looking for some experiences to keep the kids busy and your belly full, our next stop, Pigeon Forge, is a top notch place to be.

One of the biggest draws is Dollywood, with their bluegrass gospel festival and Pumpkin Luminights display which begins Sept. 25.

"You can go during the day and see the pumpkins in the daylight, then come back at night for their Pumpkin LumiNights," Jones said.

You can also stop by The Island and get your creative juices flowing with Chalkfest on Sept. 26.

You'll see many outdoor businesses are also decorating in Pigeon Forge, selling crafts and spirits too.

"When you are going on some of these trips you want some food with you. Stop at these places and get takeout; Puckett's Grocery and Mamas," suggested Jones.

GATLINBURG

We can't forget about those fall leaves and one of the best places to experience those views is in Gatlinburg.

Ober offers gorgeous lookouts for everyone, with their special color blind viewer. And while you're driving up the mountain, don't miss out on some delicious authentic German food and music at Oktoberfest which kicks off Sept. 25.

Down the road, Anakeesta's new 360 degree tower offers a stunning views as does a visit to the Gatlinburg SkyBridge.

On Oct. 10 and 11, you can visit the Gatlinburg SkyBridge to watch professionals walk the Highline.

And if you like to make some crafts, go into the arts and crafts community on Oct. 2, then you take your art home with you

**Do remember, Sevier County is under a mask mandate until September 30**