Hundreds pour into Pigeon Forge with antique cars for Fall Rod Run, ending on Saturday

The includes $10,000 in giveaways and a meet-and-greet with two stars from Happy Days.

Example video title will go here for this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A popular three-day event in Pigeon Forge is underway, bringing hundreds of people out with antique cars for the fall Rod Run.

Participants of the event will compete for a variety of awards, including cars in the top 25 of the show and the ultimate five cars that stood out from the rest. There are hundreds of cars to be seen in total, ranging widely in the year, make, model and color.

It is held in the LeConte Event Center. Two stars from a hit show, Happy Days, are also at the event — Donny Most and Anson Williams. People could stop by for an autograph and picture free with the price of admission.

The final day of the event is Saturday, from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. Tickets cost $15 per day, and organizers said they are sold on-site. They also said credit cards are not accepted, but ATMs will be on site.