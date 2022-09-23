Family of soldier who died by suicide hosts event for healthcare facility where he worked

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, the family of a Knoxville soldier who died by suicide honored his memory by connecting with others who knew him.
Sorin Stanescu worked at Hillcrest Healthcare's Beverly Park Place, which provides rehabilitation services as well as specialized therapies to treat Alzheimer's and dementia. Before that, he served as a combat medic in the Middle East.
He died by suicide in September 2021, after working at Beverly Park Place for around five years. On Friday, his loved ones hoped to bring the community together and honor his legacy.
"Sorin was a great person and gave so much to others when he himself went through a lot. I think that's how he coped with what he went through," said Sarah Pickett, who said she was a friend of his. "One of the things after his passing, there were so many people I didn't know that I came in contact with that just spoke about how he made one of the hardest times in their life one of the more easier times for them."
Anyone thinking about suicide or who wants to speak with someone can now call 988 to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.