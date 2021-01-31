Fanboy Expo preparing for Knoxville convention on June 25

Officials said that they are making plans to safely host the annual Fanboy Expo after the 2020 event was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many fans missed their chance to participate in the annual Fanboy Expo in Knoxville last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials said they're working to prepare for events in 2021.

The Knoxville event is now scheduled for June 25 - 27, and officials said they have been assured by city officials that they will be able to host it over the summer. However, they will have guidelines in place to keep people safe from COVID-19.

Guidelines will include requirements for fans to wear masks and practice social distancing. Officials also said they are planning for around 30% capacity, but are hoping to have 50% capacity by June.

Organizers have been working with officials and health departments at each city the convention is hosted in, according to a post on Facebook. They also said they are flying to each city multiple times to update and finalize plans.

The convention also plans to hold an event in Columbus, July 23-25. Organizers said that the Q&A panel room will be in a ballroom in a Hyatt connected to the convention center as part of their COVID-19 plan in the city.

The Orlando convention is currently planned to be held Aug. 20-22. They plan to have at least 50% capacity at that show, as well as a Destination Sci-Fi event in Indianapolis Sept. 10-12.