Fanboy Expo returning to Knoxville with cast members from Lord of the Rings, Willy Wonka and more

Fans will have a chance to meet the people behind their favorite characters and stories from July 7 through July 9.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Every year fans of a variety of shows, films, games and other media have a chance to meet the people behind their favorite stories in Knoxville. Fanboy Expo brings celebrities together with the people who love their work for a weekend of panels, appearances and photo opportunities.

This year, the event will be from July 7 through July 9 at the Knoxville Convention Center. General admission tickets cost between $30 and $40 depending on the day people want to attend, or $75 for a full weekend pass. Fans can also buy "fan packages," giving them a chance to meet some of the celebrities appearing at the event.

The prices range between $60 - $520 and offer people a chance to take photos with celebrities, collect autographs, and grab collectible lanyards and prints. This year, organizers bought out some big names from pop culture.

Kevin Smith is expected to appear — a filmmaker, actor and comedian who is best known for his work on the Clerks series, Chasing Amy and Dogma. He also worked on the "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" television series, and "The Muppets Mayhem."

Eight members of the Lord of The Rings cast will also appear at the expo, including three of the series' main hobbits: Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan. Astin played Samwise Gamgee, Boyd played Peregrin "Pippin" Took, and Monaghan played Meriadoc Brandybuck.

Lawrence Makoare, who played an Uruk-Hai commander in The Fellowship of the Ring, will also appear. John Rhys-Davies, who played Gimli, is also expected to be at the event, along with Miranda Otto. She played Eowyn. Sala Baker, who played Sauron, and Craig Parker, who played Haldir, will also appear.

Cast members from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory will also be at the expo, such as Peter Ostrum who played Charlie. Julie Dawn Cole, who played Veruca Salt, and Paris Themmen, who played Mike Teavee, will also be at the expo to spend time with fans.

Wayne Knight, who played Newman in Seinfeld, will also be at Fanboy Expo, along with many other special guests.