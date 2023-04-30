People of all ages enjoy, display their artistry at Brick Blast

Hosted by the Knoxville Lego User Group, it was an event for all ages and skill levels as they shared their creations.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was a busy day for kids in Knoxville Saturday afternoon as they got the chance to show off their Lego skills at Brick Blast.

Hosted by the Knoxville Lego User Group (LUG), it was an event for all ages and skill levels as they shared their creations. Everything was on display from model cities to bridges with working lights.

One of the organizers said it was more than just playing with toys but also lighting the spark of creativity in kids.

"We don't think of it as a toy, we think of it as a building technique or medium I suppose," Andy Bliss, president of Knoxille Lego User Group, said. "It is definitely something that sparks creativity in all ages which is something that we just really love about this."