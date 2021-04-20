Merry and bright | Fantasy of Trees to return in November 2021

According to a release, organizers are working on multiple options to keep safety a top priority and to minimize large crowds at the event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Fantasy of Trees will return in November 2021, with extended hours, after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event is the hospital’s largest fundraiser, attracting nearly 60,000 people during the week of Thanksgiving, according to a release.

“Fantasy of Trees has become a family tradition for more than three decades and we are so happy to bring it back,” said Carlton Long, Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “Our fundraising team is working on a detailed plan for putting additional safety protocols in place and adjusting hours, while still offering the magical holiday experience our community has come to expect from this event.”

According to a release, organizers are working on multiple options to keep safety a top priority and to minimize large crowds at the event.

Organizers said Fantasy of Trees will be open to the public for six days, instead of five, to limit the number of people attending each day, and there will not be a preview party this year due to the extended hours.

Officials said a new dedicated cleaning committee was formed to continuously clean all high-touch surfaces and to follow CDC COVID-19 guidelines.