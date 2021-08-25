FBI looking to hire more agents, hoping to make the force more diverse

The FBI will host a seminar on Sept. 9 at the Knoxville field office to reach people who may not usually consider a career with them.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking for more people who want to join the force and become special agents as its last class of agents approaches retirement.

They said they hope to reach people who may not typically consider a career with the FBI, as the bureau tries to make the force more diverse. To help them reach more people, officials said they will host a seminar at the FBI's Knoxville field office on Sept. 9.

There, they said officials will teach people about the steps they would need to take to become a special agent. They also said they would provide information about how applicants can improve the bureau.

"Really, we want to reflect the community we serve, and we don't do that at this point," said David Bukowski, the applicant coordinated and recruiter for the East Tennessee area. "Different backgrounds, different educational degrees, those types of things just bring so much to the table. We want that diversity of thought in addition to the gender and racial diversity."

Officials said that they are hiring agents across the U.S to replace agents who may have reached retirement age. Beyond special agent qualifications, they said they are also looking for people with good mental acuity, physical stamina and a clear moral compass.