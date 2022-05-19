10About Town: A weekend jam-packed with festivals

Here are some events happening in the East Tennessee area from May 20th to May 22nd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Head over to Lenoir City for Nights on Broadway on Friday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring the whole family and enjoy vendors, food trucks, live music and shopping. Some downtown shops will be open late—with some specials. This event is open and free to the public.

Saturday

The 40th year celebration of the 1982 World's Fair kicks off this Saturday at World's Fair Park! Enjoy international food, technology and entertainment offerings, history walks, representation from Knoxville's Maker Community and a variety of family-fun activities. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As a part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair, the Children's Festival of Reading is taking place in downtown Knoxville on Saturday! Join the Knox County Public Library for arts and crafts, author talks, storytelling, musical performances and more! This event is taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival and Games at the Townsend Visitor Center beings on Saturday. This event is East Tennessee's premier celebration of Scottish culture and history! Festival attendees can stop by cultural and educational presentations, Scotch tasting seminars and Border Collie herding demonstrations. Competitions include the hammer throw or caber toss, a medley of bands including bagpipes and drummers and clan challenges like the kilted mile run or the battle-ax competition. This event runs from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday

The Knox County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its first-ever Lawn Games Festival on Sunday. The event at Carl Cowan Park is free and open to the public and runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Vistors can enjoy games like ladder ball, spike ball and cornhole. Food trucks will also be available in case you get hungry while you're playing!