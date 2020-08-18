Field Trip! Dollywood reduces student prices for Homeschool Days, through Sept. 21

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — More families are choosing homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the school year starts. Dollywood wants to make sure students won't miss out on the chance to head out of the house and learn on a field trip.
They announced Tuesday that their annual Homeschool Days event will run through Sept. 21. During Homeschool Days, students in grades K-12 can buy a ticket to the park for $37 plus tax. Adults will also be able to buy a ticket for $47. Families should buy their tickets at least 72 hours in advance of visiting.
Homeschool tickets are not available at the front gate, officials said. Tickets are available Monday-Friday, and families should call Dollywood group sales at (888) 428-6789.
Dollywood also created the "Science in the Park" workbook, which guides students through how the park's coasters demonstrate physics principles like gravity and velocity.
Students can also buy tickets for Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa for $129 per night, Sunday-Thursday. It is available through Sept. 24.