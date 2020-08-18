Field Trip! Dollywood reduces student prices for Homeschool Days, through Sept. 21

Students in grades K-12 can buy a ticket for $37, and adults can buy one for $47 for a field trip away from homeschool.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — More families are choosing homeschooling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as the school year starts. Dollywood wants to make sure students won't miss out on the chance to head out of the house and learn on a field trip.

They announced Tuesday that their annual Homeschool Days event will run through Sept. 21. During Homeschool Days, students in grades K-12 can buy a ticket to the park for $37 plus tax. Adults will also be able to buy a ticket for $47. Families should buy their tickets at least 72 hours in advance of visiting.

Homeschool tickets are not available at the front gate, officials said. Tickets are available Monday-Friday, and families should call Dollywood group sales at (888) 428-6789.

Dollywood also created the "Science in the Park" workbook, which guides students through how the park's coasters demonstrate physics principles like gravity and velocity.