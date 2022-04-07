First Old City Market of the year to kick off on Sunday

The Old City Market brings out local makers and vendors from across East Tennessee, filling Jackson Avenue with creations of all kinds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's biggest events is about to start back up for the 2022 season — the Old City Market.

The first market of the year will be on Sunday. It will also be on the second Sunday of every month afterward until December. The market lasts from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. on the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue, in the heart of the Old City.

Organizers said their market is expected to be as big as ever and is expected to include local jewelers, artists, painters, bakers and much more.

Vendors who applied to be in the first market should have received their acceptance letters if they were chosen to participate in the April 10 market, according to organizers. Anyone who did not receive a letter can still apply for future markets during the 2022 season.