First winter farmers market of the season kicks off Saturday morning in downtown Knoxville

The winter farmers market will be on almost every Saturday from Dec. 3 through March 25, going from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most popular events is returning Saturday — the winter farmers market.

The event brings together local farmers, craft makers, artists and many other kinds of vendors to fill Market Square with booths featuring several kinds of items. For many shoppers, it's a perfect place to find gifts for loved ones over the holidays.

For many others, it provides a chance to get cheap and nutritious produce. The event is organized by Nourish Knoxville, which works to connect farmers, producers and the rest of the East Tennessee community.

As part of a program meant to help address food insecurity, people who use SNAp benefits will be able to double the amount of food they can buy at the market. The "Double UP SNAP" program lets people buy tokens to use on eligible food. If they buy $10 worth of tokens, they will receive an extra $10 worth on top of their purchase.

During December 2022, the market will be located on Union Avenue, Market Street and Market Square. After that, it will be completely contained to Market Square.