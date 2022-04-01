Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge

The Chef's Workshop said Thursday they learned they would need to follow too many mandates in a short amount of time, two days after the launch event in Oak Ridge.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge.

The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.

They were planning to host routine food truck rallies in Oak Ridge. However, two days after the launch event, they said they learned they would need to cancel the rallies.

They said on social media they spent around two months organizing the rallies and worked closely with city council members throughout the process. However, on Thursday they said they received an administrative memo about "temporary accommodation of food truck operation in the city of Oak Ridge."

Oak Ridge has some special requirements for food truck businesses before they can operate in the city. For example, if they are operated out of a person's home, they must submit a home occupation application before they can get a business license.

Specific information about requirements for the food truck rallies was not immediately available. The Chef's Workshop said they sent a response to the city about the memo. Part of their statement is available below.

"We advised the city 'it is impossible to comply with all of the mandates in this memorandum in the timeframe provided and I must respectfully cancel all Food Truck Rallies in Oak Ridge until the city of Oak Ridge can adopt an ordinance pertaining to food trucks.' Subsequent negotiations failed.

Please know our decision to cancel the rallies in Oak Ridge was not made in haste. My team spent several hours reviewing and debating every possible way to comply in order to avoid this conclusion."



They urged people in Oak Ridge who wanted to eat at food truck rallies to reach out to the city council about food truck ordinances. They also said they would continue hosting rallies in Clinton, Farragut, Dixie Lee, Lenoir City and Seymour.

The next event is planned between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Clinton.

WBIR reached out to the city and The Chef's Workshop for additional information about the cancellation.