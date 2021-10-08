Foothills Mall Fall Festival features vendors, music and fall-themed booths

Shoppers at the Foothills Mall will be able to enjoy live music, vendors and booths featuring creative decorations for the season.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers at the Foothills Mall will be able to enjoy more than the usual shops, food court and mall atmosphere. Over the weekend, they will have the chance to enjoy the Fall Festival.

During the event, attendees will be able to enjoy some live music while also perusing fall-themed booths offering creative decorations. Food trucks will also be available, with local crafters showing off their work.

The festival will be on the 129 side of the mall. There will also be events outside in the mural area, according to officials.

The event will be from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the festival will last from 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.