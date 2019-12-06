ATHENS, Tenn. — The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce will have our 13th Annual Benefit on June 22 at McMinn County High School with special guest, George W. Bush.

The money raised for this event will go toward rebuilding the chamber office, which was destroyed by a fire during the summer.

Program and dinner tickets are on sale and can be purchased from the chamber's website, or by calling 423-745-0334.

Some of the previous speakers include Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow, Nick Saban, Kirk Cameron, Herschel Walker, Bo Jackson and Amy Grant. For more information, call 423-745-0334.