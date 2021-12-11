Fountain City church hosts community event with magic tricks, bounce houses and vaccinations

The Knox County Health Department helped organize an event where children could get vaccinated for COVID-19 while also having fun!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Most of the time, families sleep in on Saturdays. But several woke up early to go to a community event at the Fountain City United Methodist Church, where children had a chance to get vaccinated for the flu and for COVID-19.

The event was organized by the Knox County Health Department, where they gave Pfizer vaccines for anyone 5 years old and up. Moderna and flu vaccines were also available. It wasn't just a vaccination event, though.

There were also magic tricks, bounce houses and fun for the whole family.

"A mother was walking out with two children, and she looked at me and said, 'I could never have asked for a better vaccine event than this,'" said Don Hanshew, the pastor of the church. "Her children got some toys, they got some free food before they left. They get a bounce house. It's so much easier to ask your kid to come to get a shot when you know you have all these other things going on."

In the first hour of the event, more than 50 children received vaccines. The event went from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. on Saturday. Another clinic is scheduled for Tuesday from 1 p.m. through 3 p.m. at 515 Renford Road.