Fourth Annual Veterans' Ridge Run raises money to support Sharp's Ridge Veterans Memorial Park

Runners had a variety of events to participate in, such as a Rucksack Run to raise awareness of veteran mental health and suicide.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth Annual Veterans' Ridge Run kicked off Saturday, raising money to support Sharp's Ridge Veterans Memorial Park.

During the event, runners had the chance to take part in a variety of events. They could run a traditional 5K, a 10K or participate in a fun walk or a fun run. Rucksack runners also carried a rucksack with 10 pounds of food in them, meant to bring awareness to veteran mental health.

The starting line was at the Lincoln Park Technology Trade Center.

Organizers said that 22 veterans die by suicide every day, and the food is meant to represent the weight of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. The food was later donated to Second Harvest.

"Primarily, the run is to bring people together, to bring awareness to veterans in Knox County, and also it's an opportunity for the Junior ROTC in different high schools to compete against each other as teams," said one organize. "Some of these young kids can actually talk with the veterans."