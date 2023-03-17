Free Family Fun Day event at Knoxville Museum of Art set for Saturday

Family Fun Day will start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and last until 3 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Museum of Art is welcoming families for a day of fun and artistic creations during its Family Fun Day.

The event will have free arts activities and family entertainment. There will also be activities inspired by innovations in artmaking and works shown in the "Tennessee Triennial: RE-PAIR" and "Landfall Press: Five Decades of Printmaking" exhibits.

Organizers said there would be food, fun, artmaking activities and music during the event. People will also have a chance to view the galleries available throughout the museum.

Face painting and balloon twisting will be available from Royal Magic Events, and music will be by California Dreamin'. There will also be food from The Dog House.