Friday is the last day to register for Dogwood Arts' 'Chalk Your Walk' competition!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People will start creating their chalk masterpieces for the 2021 "Chalk your Walk" competition for Dogwood Arts.

Registration for the event closes Friday, and the event will run from Saturday, April 3 through April 12. The event is open to people throughout Knoxville and surrounding counties. You can register for the event at this link.

This year's event will be primarily virtual. Participants can plot out their concrete canvases at home or along their favorite sidewalk and then share photos of their glorious chalk art on social media.

A panel of judges will review all the artwork they receive, and winners in different age divisions will receive cash prizes and free art supplies.